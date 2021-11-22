DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 92 - 22 NOVEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
130,000
163.09
21,201,800
|15/11/2021
|20,000
|166.63
|3,332,600
|16/11/2021
|25,000
|159.27
|3,981,750
|17/11/2021
|23,500
|154.97
|3,641,795
|18/11/2021
|26,500
|154.73
|4,100,345
|19/11/2021
|26,500
|152.37
|4,037,805
|Accumulated
|251,500
|160.22
|40,296,095
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 251,500 at a total amount of DKK 40,296,095.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,776,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.53%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,423,561.
