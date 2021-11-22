DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 92 - 22 NOVEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

130,000

163.09

21,201,800
15/11/202120,000166.633,332,600
16/11/202125,000159.273,981,750
17/11/202123,500154.973,641,795
18/11/202126,500154.734,100,345
19/11/202126,500152.374,037,805
Accumulated251,500160.2240,296,095

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 251,500 at a total amount of DKK 40,296,095.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,776,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.53%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,423,561.

