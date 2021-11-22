The Global Heat Transfer Fluid Market is expected to grow by $ 824.50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Transfer Fluid Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046966/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the heat transfer fluid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the developing chemical industry in China and India and speedy industrialization in BRICS. In addition, the developing chemical industry in China and India is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The heat transfer fluid market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The heat transfer fluid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals

• CSP

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Type

• Silicones and aromatics

• Mineral oils

• Glycol-based fluids

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the significant growth in oil and gas manufacturing industries as one of the prime reasons driving the heat transfer fluid market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on heat transfer fluid market covers the following areas:

• Heat transfer fluid market sizing

• Heat transfer fluid market forecast

• Heat transfer fluid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heat transfer fluid market vendors that include BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Dynalene Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., LANXESS AG, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Also, the heat transfer fluid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046966/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________