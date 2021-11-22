The Global Fingerprint Module Market is expected to grow by $ 5.44 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 20.24% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fingerprint Module Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952859/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the fingerprint module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of data security breach incidents and the growing number of online transactions. In addition, the rising number of data security breach incidents is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fingerprint module market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fingerprint module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Stand-alone device (SD)

• Consumer electronics (CE)



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in the convenience of end-usersas one of the prime reasons driving the fingerprint module market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fingerprint module market covers the following areas:

• Fingerprint module market sizing

• Fingerprint module market forecast

• Fingerprint module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fingerprint module market vendors that include 360 Biometrics, ASSA ABLOY AB, Biometric Cloud Solutions Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Firich Enterprises Co. Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, SecuGen Corp., and Suprema Inc. Also, the fingerprint module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

