The Global Football Apparel Market is expected to grow by $ 2.62 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period

97% during the forecast period. Our report on the football apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for popular player jerseys and the popularity of football clubs. In addition, demand for popular player jerseys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The football apparel market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The football apparel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Football shirts

• Football pants and shorts

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• MEA



This study identifies the sponsorships for brand promotionsas one of the prime reasons driving the football apparel market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on football apparel market covers the following areas:

• Football apparel market sizing

• Football apparel market forecast

• Football apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading football apparel market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Iconix Brand Group Inc., JOMA SPORT SA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Also, the football apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

