Global material handling equipment market size to amass USD 43.35 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide material handling equipment market , valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2020, is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over 2021-2027 and subsequently accrue USD 43.35 billion by the forecast period-end.

Further, the document entails PEST analysis and Porter's Five Forces assessment to aid in building effective growth actions plans. It also includes information regarding top companies, including their product/service offers, financials, recent developments, to assist newcomers and other stakeholders in making informed decisions.

The market growth can be ascribed to increasing development of public infrastructure such as rail networks, seaports, airports, and others, along with flourishing e-commerce industry. Moreover, technological advancements and introduction of lightweight equipment are adding to the industry progression.

Coming to challenges, high initial investment and hefty cost of maintenance are likely to hamper the remuneration scope of the industry over the study period.

Regional landscape outlook

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global material handling equipment market. Veteran analysts cite that Europe currently accounts for a sizeable portion of the overall industry revenue, owing to growing adoption of advanced products to support the large-scale industrial presence in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prime avenue for market players, due to booming manufacturing sector in the geography. Moreover, investments in infrastructure development activities across developing economies will likely enhance the regional industry outlook. For instance, according to a September 2021 research by the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) intends to invest USD 3.58 billion over the next five years to improve airport facilities and infrastructure.

Competitive landscape summary

Vanderlande Industries B.V., Toyota Material Handling Group, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, and Honeywell International Inc. are some of the major companies influencing the overall material handling equipment industry trends.

Leading organizations are actively engaging in strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and manufacturing capacity expansion to maintain their position in the vertical. Citing an instance, Godrej Material Handling increased its product offering in July 2019 by introducing Godrej RenTRUST equipment, which offers customers options for personnel, fuel, machine, and maintenance.

Global Material Handling Equipment Market, by Product Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

·Bulk Material Handling Equipment

·Industrial Trucks

·Automated Storage and Retrieval System

·Storage and Handling Equipment

·Others



Global Material Handling Equipment Market, by End-Use Scope (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

·Pharmaceutical

·Aviation

·E-Commerce

·Semiconductor & Electronics

·Chemical

·Food & Beverages

·Automotive

·Others

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

﻿U.S.

Canada﻿

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Major Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Toyota Material Handling Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI Schaefer AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mecalux S.A.

Kion Group AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Beumer Group

Reports estimate that the global material handling equipment market will continue to garner momentum over the next few years, between 2021-2027, with rapid expansion of manufacturing and industrial sectors. The proliferation of ecommerce will further augment the market trends in the forthcoming years. The manufacturing sector will likely account for majority of this demand due to growing need to boost production efficiency. Storage and handling equipment enables efficient storage of raw materials during production as well as the finished goods postproduction. The segment includes products such as racks, shelves, bins, drawers, stacking frames, and mezzanines. The regional manufacturers are working on designing innovative solutions that can meet the specific requirements of the end-use industry. Recently in March 2021 for instance, Packline Materials Handling in collaboration with Ultrasource LLC had launched a new roll handling equipment designed to handle heavy rolls of foil or film with a core diameter of 6 inches or more.

