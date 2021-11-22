English French

PRESS RELEASE

22 November 2021

OCEANE DUE 2024: NEW CONVERSION / EXCHANGE RATE FOLLOWING THE DISTRIBUTION OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €0.30 PER SHARE TO EDF SHAREHOLDERS

Notice to holders of the €2,399,999,989.27 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due 2024 of Électricité de France (ISIN FR0013534518) (the “Bonds”)

Capitalised terms in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Holders of the Bonds are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to Shareholders of an interim Dividend in an amount of €0.30 per Share on 2 December 2021(1), pursuant to Condition 2.6.2(j) the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1.018 Share per each OCEANE to 1.042 Share per each OCEANE, with effect from 2 December 2021.

(1) In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of EDF of November 4th, 2021

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

