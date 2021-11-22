The Global Fuel Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 1.64 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571283/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fuel additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for ULSD and the growing demand for fuel from end-user industries. In addition, rising demand for ULSD is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fuel additives market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The fuel additives market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Deposit control additives

• Cetane improvers

• Antioxidants

• Cold flow improvers

• Others



By Application

• Diesel fuel additives

• Gasoline fuel additives

• Aviation fuel additives

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for biofuels as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel additives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fuel additives market covers the following areas:

• Fuel additives market sizing

• Fuel additives market forecast

• Fuel additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel additives market vendors that include Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. Also, the fuel additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571283/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________