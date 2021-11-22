Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Adevinta recognised as sustainability leader in the DJSI Index Europe

Oslo, 22 November 2021 - Adevinta is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe, ranking as one of only six companies recognised in the Media & Entertainment industry group. This achievement also makes Adevinta one of only three Norwegian companies to feature in the index.





Inclusion in the DJSI recognises Adevinta’s sustainability efforts, as the company focuses on becoming a more sustainable business and improving its disclosures across key ESG indicators.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, Adevinta CEO, said: “We regularly evaluate our business according to the DJSI benchmark to ensure that ESG expectations of our stakeholders are communicated, understood and acted upon across the business.”

“Being recognised by DJSI Europe is a testament to Adevinta’s ongoing commitment to creating a more sustainable future. Our online classifieds marketplaces play a key role in the circular economy, and we focus on operating responsibly and providing a positive impact on the communities where we live and work.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe is made up of European sustainability leaders that are identified by Standard & Poor (S&P) Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global said: "We congratulate Adevinta for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for Europe. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

-Ends-

Notes to Editor

About Adevinta:

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.



About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) The DJSI family tracks the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) launched in 1999, operated under a strategic partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM. DJSI are the longest-running global sustainability benchmarks worldwide and have become the key reference point in sustainability investing. Hydro has been present on DJSI for 22 years in a row. Read more on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).