Global 5G and Robotics in Industrial Automation Market, Forecast to 2030 with Profiles of 62 Vendors - Efficiency and Effectiveness Gains are the Primary Driver for the 5G Robotics Market

This research evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It also provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2021 to 2026, and in some cases, through 2030.
This research also evaluates the 6G market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize the beyond 5G market. It also provides forecasts for 6G technology including infrastructure, devices, apps and services from 2025 through 2030.
This research also assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2020 to 2025. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.
This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. The report also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.
Select Research Findings
- Global 5G Stand-alone infrastructure market will exceed $100B by 2026
- The market for 5G Core infrastructure in North America will exceed $17B by 2026
- North America will lead the teleoperations and telerobotics market through 2026
- AI software in support of the teleoperations market will reach $4.9 billion globally
- Tele-maintenance solutions will grow at the highest CAGR during forecasted period globally
- The global teleoperation and telerobotics market are poised to reach $76.5 billion by 2026
- Cloud robotics as a service use cases will increase over 70% due to teleoperations solutions
- Global 5G in cloud robotics market will reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR
5th generation mobile networks (5G) is a major phase of mobile communications. 5G is poised to deliver higher data transfer rates for mission critical communication. 5G will allow massive broadband capacities enabling high-speed communication for various industries and applications such as live TV, IoT, robotics and AI applications.
The convergence of 5G, wireless technologies beyond 5G, cloud robotics, and teleoperation solutions are poised to transform industrial automation for everything from traditional manufacturing environments to commercial agriculture, connected healthcare, and many other industry verticals. The combination of high bandwidth, extreme reliability, and ultra-low latency communications will enable highly interconnected systems and processes, leading to unprecedented workflow mechanization.
In terms of the beyond 5G market impact on business operations, 6G technologies are anticipated to accelerate the trend towards increasingly virtualized, programmable, and distributed network infrastructure. This includes 6G infrastructure within traditional carrier networks as well as further expansion of enterprise, industrial, and government-owned/controlled equipment and software. Neutral hosting and managed services will continue to grow in importance as will virtual-networking and the micro-operator service model.
Key Topics Covered
5G Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, and Devices by Segment, Region and Country 2021-2030
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. 5G Technology and Solutions
4. 5G Applications and Services
5. 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2030
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
7. Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services
Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2025-2030
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. 5G Technology and Solutions
4. Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions
5. Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis
6. Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis
7. Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2030
8. Conclusions and Recommendations
Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2021-2026
1. Executive Summary
2. Enabling Technologies
3. Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis
4. Company Analysis
5. Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2021-2026
6. Drones Market Analysis 2021-2026
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
8. Appendix: Digital Twinning
Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2021-2026
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology and Application Analysis
4. Company Analysis
5. Market Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
