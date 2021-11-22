The Global Immunodiagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 16.15 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immunodiagnostics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911120/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the immunodiagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances and increasing adoption of POCT. In addition, technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The immunodiagnostics market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The immunodiagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reagents and consumables

• Immunodiagnostic systems



By Application

• Oncology and endocrinology

• Hepatitis and retrovirus

• Infectious disease

• GI stool

• Other applications



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the immunodiagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on immunodiagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Immunodiagnostics market sizing

• Immunodiagnostics market forecast

• Immunodiagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunodiagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the immunodiagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

