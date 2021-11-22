Global Protective Cultures Market Report 2021-2028 - Emergence of Animal Feed as Lucrative Application & Rising Demand From Untapped Regions

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Cultures Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Target Microorganism (Bacteria, and Yeasts and Molds) and Application (Food Processing and Animal Feed)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protective cultures market is expected to grow from US$ 180.21 million in 2021 to US$ 343.42 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028.



Increasing demand for natural and chemical preservative-free products and growing demand for perishable products with extended shelf life across the world drive the growth of the protective cultures market.



Based on target microorganism, the protective cultures market is bifurcated into bacteria, and yeast and molds. The yeast and molds segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. Yeasts are a subset of fungi, a large group of organisms that also includes molds and mushrooms.

They are typically single-celled organisms that have evolved to live in specialized environment. Yeast typically colonizes on high-salt or high-sugar foods, such as pickles, maple syrup, and others, which contribute to their deterioration. Fruits and liquids with a low pH are other targets, and there are some yeasts that develop on the surfaces of meat and cheese.

Molds are made up of millions of microscopic cells that are linked together to create chains and can be found on bread, fruit, damp paper, and other surfaces. They can spoil dry foods, salted fish, fruits, jellies, bread, pickles, jams, and other similar products.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global market. China is the most important dairy product market and is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of dairy products. The growing demand for dairy products such as natural snacks, fermented dairy products such as sour milk, and yogurt coupled with product and packaging innovations is driving the growth of the dairy product market in Asia-Pacific.

Therefore, the protective cultures market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the increasing consumption of dairy products and the benefits of protective cultures, such as the ability to inhibit the growth of pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms. Moreover, increasing awareness about natural and clean label products amongst the Asian population is subsequently aiding the market expansion.



A few of the major key players operating in the global protective cultures market are Biochem Srl, Bioprox, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, DSM, Lallemand Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group, Sacco System, and Dalton Biotechnologies S.r.l.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Publisher's Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Global Protective Cultures Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Protective Cultures Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Natural Preservatives

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Usage of Protective Cultures

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of Animal Feed as Lucrative Application

5.3.2 Rising Demand From Untapped Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Concerns for Food Wastage

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Protective Cultures - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Protective Cultures Market Overview

6.2 Protective Cultures Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Protective Cultures Market Analysis - By Target Microorganism

7.1 Overview

7.2 Protective Cultures Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Bacteria

7.4 Yeasts & Molds



8. Protective Cultures Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Protective Cultures Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Food Processing

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Food Processing: Protective Cultures Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.1 Dairy Products: Protective Cultures Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.2 Beverages: Protective Cultures Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.3 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products: Protective Cultures Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Animal Feed



9. Global Protective Cultures Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Overview - Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Protective Cultures Market

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Product Launch



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Biochem Srl

Bioprox

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

DSM

Lallemand Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group

Sacco System

Dalton Biotechnologies S.r.l

