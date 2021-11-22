The Global Gas Meter Market is expected to grow by USD 3.43 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Meter Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183888/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gas meter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the efficient use of gas with smart meters and government regulations and initiatives. In addition, the efficient use of gas with smart meters is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gas meter market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The gas meter market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smart gas meter

• Basic gas meter



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased natural gas consumption in the industrial sector as one of the prime reasons driving the gas meter market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gas meter market covers the following areas:

• Gas meter market sizing

• Gas meter market forecast

• Gas meter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas meter market vendors that include Apator SA, Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, EDMI Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Xylem Inc., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. Also, the gas meter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

