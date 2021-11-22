Breast Implants Market 2021-2028 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast implants market size is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing adoption of visually appealing lifestyle habits will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Recent advancements in surgical procedures have reduced the adverse effects and subsequently aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Breast Implants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants and Tissue Expanders), By Material (Silicone and Saline), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation and Breast Reconstruction) By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.76 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





Innovative Platforms for Surgical Procedures will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches and the massive investments associated with breast implant surgical procedures have made the highest impact on the growth of the overall market. In June 2019, GC Aesthetics announced the launch of a new solution for breast implants.

The company introduced ‘Eve 4.0,’ a digital consultation solution (DCS) that is used to simplify the surgical procedures associated with breast augmentation. The platform provides a visual aid to the consumers opting for these procedures. The platform was introduced for enhancing surgical procedures for customers in Europe and Brazil. It is observed that such innovative platforms are not a rarity in the global market thanks to the rising technological intervention in almost all parts of the world. GC’s latest surgical implant platform will not just benefit the company but will also emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Favorable Reimbursement Policies for Breast Reduction will Bode well for Market Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing surgical procedures associated with breast augmentation and implants, especially in the United States will emerge in favor of market growth.

The favorable health reimbursement policies will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 1.09 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will derive growth from the increasing adoption of appealing lifestyle habits and the constantly rising population in countries such as China and India.





List of companies profiled in the report:

Sientra, Inc. (California, U.S.)

GC Aesthetics (Dublin, Ireland)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Dieburg, Germany)

AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (California, U.S.)

CEREPLAS (Cambrai, France)

Establishment Labs S.A. (Alajuela, Costa Rica)

LABORATOIRES ARION (Sophia Antipolis, France)

Other Players





Quick Buy - Breast Implants Market Research Report:

Industry Developments:

March 2020: AbbVie Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Allergan; a step that will help the company gain access to the Allergan’s exceptional portfolio.





