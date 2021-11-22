Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis and Outlook 2021-2026 - Growing Preference for Low-Profile Tubes, High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Tube (Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy), Feeding Pump, Giving Set), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Diabetes, Neurological Disorder, Cancer), End User (Hospital, ACS, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Over the years, enteral feeding devices have gained importance in the healthcare industry, owing to their various advantages over the traditional methods of nutrition administration, such as parenteral nutrition. Apart from being cost-intensive, parenteral nutrition is also associated with complications such as infections. Thus, the demand for advanced enteral feeding devices is growing globally.

Factors such as rising healthcare costs; a surge in the number of preterm births; growth in the aging population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition; and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are expected to further drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition and growing adoption of and demand for enteral feeding devices in home and ambulatory care settings are also expected to drive the market in the coming years.

However, patient safety risks; rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent. In addition, insufficient or lack of reimbursements in some developing and underdeveloped countries and a dearth of trained physicians, endoscopists, and nurses across the globe pose significant challenges for the growth of this market.

Based on product, the enteral feeding tubes segment holds the largest share during the forecast period

Based on type, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. In 2020, the enteral feeding tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, followed by administration sets The shift towards enteral feeding from parental feeding and increasing cases of cancer are expected to increase the adoption of enteral feeding devices, which, in turn, will increase the demand for administration sets across the globe.

Based on application, the oncology segment holds the highest growth during the forecast period

In 2020, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, followed by gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism (9.2%), and other applications. The oncology segment will continue to dominate the market by 2026. The increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers - especially head & neck cancers, cancers of the gastrointestinal system, lung cancer, and liver cancer - is expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.

Based on age group, the adult segment holds the largest share during the forecast period

Based on age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adult patients (18 years and over) and pediatric patients (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). In 2020, adult patients accounted for a larger market share. This can be attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders resulting in malnutrition and the rapid increase in the geriatric population.

Based on end user, the hospital segment holds the largest share during the forecast period

Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings are the major end users in the enteral feeding devices market. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in 2020

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for enteral feeding devices. Factors such as the increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and the rapid development of healthcare facilities in several APAC countries are driving the growth of this market. Key players have shifted their focus to emerging economies in these regions and are focusing on expansions and acquisitions to garner a greater market share in the coming years.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the enteral feeding devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product type, age group, application, end user and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various enteral feeding products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Shift from Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Sector Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Increasing Prevalence of Dysphagia

Restraints Complications Associated with Enteral Feeding Devices

Opportunities High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges Insufficient Reimbursements for Enteral Nutrition Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Industry Trends Growing Preference for Low-Profile Tubes Shift of Healthcare Provision from Hospital to Community Settings



Companies Profiled

Alcor Scientific

Amsino International, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology

Avanos Medical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Cook Medical

Danone S.A.

Danumed Medizintechnik

Dynarex Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Fuji Systems Corporation

Kentec Medical Inc.

Medela Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Omex Medical Technology

Romsons Group of Industries

Vesco Medical LLC

Vygon Group

