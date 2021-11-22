Later Ranks on the Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 for a Second Year in a Row

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Later announced it ranked 19th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and 119th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies, now in its 27th year. Later grew 1,135% during this period.

Later's chief executive officer, Roger Patterson, credits the team's dedication to empowering SMBs with the tools and education needed to compete with global enterprises with the company's 1,135% revenue growth. Patterson said, "Later gives businesses of all sizes (including solopreneurs as well as 61 of the top 100 global brands) the ability to not only visually plan and schedule their photo and video content, but leverage the platform's machine learning technology to go beyond performance analytics to automate their decisions and receive unique data-driven social media insights and strategies, while driving traffic, revenue, and sales through the platform's Linkin.bio integration."

"Each year Deloitte shines a light on leading innovators in technology, and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across healthcare, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Later previously ranked 15th in Canada and 117th in North America as a Technology Fast 50 and Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2020.

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About Later

Later is the all-in-one social marketing platform for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Pinterest. With over six million users globally, Later not only helps users to visually schedule their photo and video content and track analytics that help users create unique social media strategies and posting recommendations, but they streamlined the process of driving traffic and conversion by creating Linkinbio. Linkinbio provides an active unique link to a specific post. Later is available on iOS and Android mobile apps, as well as on desktop, and includes features like visual scheduling, media management, feed mock-up and design, marketing and analytics.

