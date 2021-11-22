Quest Releases SharePlex 10.1.2 to Help Customers Get More Value from their Oracle Databases

SharePlex 10.1.2 enables customers to move data in near real-time to MySQL and PostgreSQL



Enables customers to get more value from their Oracle investment

Expands Quest’s commitment to heterogeneous data movement



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the general availability of SharePlex version 10.1.2, the industry-leading database management and replication solution designed to help customers get more value from their Oracle databases by enabling them to move data in near real-time to MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Today, customers continue to adopt open-source databases as an Oracle alternative in order to reduce overall IT spending. Because of this, interoperability between Oracle databases and open-source databases is often required to ensure that data moves between the systems in real time. A primary example is creating new mobile or API based applications, supported by PostgreSQL or MySQL databases, that require data from the legacy Oracle system.

SharePlex 10.1.2 enables the much needed real-time replication to make transitions like this possible, seamlessly and with speed. Customers looking to reduce Oracle spend often choose to replace an Oracle reporting instance with PostgreSQL. Real-time data movement from Oracle database to PostgreSQL ensures that the reporting instance is continuously up to date.

“As companies continue to expand their data movement requirements to other data warehouses and streaming platforms, to better modernize their applications, reduce vendor dependency and lower cost, Quest is committed to supporting customers' evolving needs by adding new platforms,” said Venkat Rajaji, Vice President Product Management for Quest ISM. “With SharePlex version 10.1.2, organizations are better equipped to diversify their database platforms and accelerate real-time data integration at the database layer, both critical ingredients for achieving long-lasting business success.”

When customers implement open-source databases, they frequently look to use database platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provided by cloud vendors. SharePlex for PostgreSQL and MySQL supports the cloud platforms in both AWS (RDS and Aurora) and Azure (Azure Database for PostgreSQL and Azure Database for MySQL), offering customers flexible, streamlined data replication and movement options afforded by a heterogeneous cloud environment.

Additional examples of data warehouses and streaming platforms SharePlex supports replication to today include:

Oracle data warehouses

SQL Server data warehouses

PostgreSQL data warehouses

Kafka, which can then feed other systems

Event Hubs, which can then feed other systems in the Azure ecosystem



For more information on SharePlex 10.1.2, please visit: https://www.quest.com/products/shareplex/

