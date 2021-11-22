Beauty Expert and Journalists Milly Almodovar Shares Winter Beauty Secrets With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The constantly changing temperature means it is important to change beauty routines. People realize their skin and hair are drier during the colder winter months, but they may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year. Celebrity beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is well-known as a popular New York-based beauty expert and TV lifestyle host. Milly shares beauty advice for the Fall and Winter Months.

GLAM FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Add a splash of glam this holiday season with JOAH Beauty. They just launched their new Limited-Edition Drinks on Me Collection. It features a 12-pan richly pigmented eye shadow palette, 3 beautiful lip plumping oils and 3 special gel eyeliner shades all packaged in luxurious rose gold packaging. Perfect to give as a gift or use to create the perfect looks for holiday parties. Be sure to check out JoahBeauty.com for great deals throughout the holiday season.

IMPROVE OUR OVERALL LOOK

Check out Nu Skin, they create premium beauty and wellness products using the best in science and technology. They just launched their latest skin care must-have: Beauty Focus Collagen Plus, a peach-flavored supplement drink that supports collagen and elastin production, visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Each drinkable pouch is only 20 calories and has a delicious peach flavor with no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Even better, when used with other Nu Skin topical skin care products like their ageLOC LumiSpa it helps further improve skin. Purchase it on their website, NuSkin.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR HAIR CARE

Get an extra dose of volume for winter with OGX Extra Strength Biotin & Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner. This powerful blend is infused with Vitamin B-7 Biotin, Collagen, Bamboo Fiber Extract and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein. The shampoo & conditioner duo are light enough to not weigh down strands and it gives hair a thicker and fuller appearance. It's sulfate-free and works on all hair types, including color-treated hair, and is under $10. For more information, visit www.ogxbeauty.com

Blog Post / Video

Related Images











Image 1: Beauty Expert and Journalists Milly Almodovar





Winter beauty tips!









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment