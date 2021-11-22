Telefónica and Skydweller Aero Inc. Announce Partnership Agreement

Madrid, Spain, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telefónica, S.A., a leading integrated telecommunications company, and Skydweller Aero Inc., a U.S.-Spanish aerospace company developing solar powered aircraft for defense and commercial industries, today announced its official partnership to explore the development of connectivity solutions to accelerate the expansion of cellular coverage, delivering reliable and affordable broadband access in unserved and underserved regions.

“Telefónica is aiming to explore, in detail, how non-terrestrial solutions can become an efficient complement to current terrestrial networks in specific use cases, like coverage extension to deep-rural areas, disaster relief applications, etc. Integration of multiple networks, including non-terrestrial ones, into a single operational concept is a key aspect of current networks evolution towards beyond-5G, and Telefónica is willing to support the industry in this evolution.” said Enrique Blanco, Global CTIO of Telefónica.

This partnership will pioneer the development of best-of-breed technology, fusing Telefónica’s unique approach to telecommunications and innovation and Skydweller’s rapid maturation of aircraft design and autonomous systems technology. The two companies will work closely to solve the coverage and connectivity gap, providing significantly enhanced economies of scale to deliver state-of-the-art non-terrestrial communication networks, bringing faster, more reliable network access to enterprises and consumers, while extending fixed and cellular coverage in rural and remote areas.

“Skydweller believes that this technology has immense potential to improve society, promoting economic progress, development, and the advancement of renewable energies to fight climate change. Non-terrestrial network solutions will complement the existing framework and accelerate the closure of the divide for an inclusive digital economy at significantly better cost economics,” said Skydweller CEO Dr. Robert Miller. “We are proud to be partnering with a global telecommunications company that shares our commitment to exploring and deploying innovative airborne solutions to provide greater connectivity at higher speeds and more affordable pricing.”

The strategic, non-exclusive, collaboration will include developing technical specifications for non-terrestrial communication payloads, jointly analyzing communication solutions for non-terrestrial networks as well as its integration with existing terrestrial ones, and evaluating commercial models for various operator, consumer, and business use cases. Telefónica and Skydweller will begin working together immediately, advancing these technologies to bridge the digital divide in developing markets around the world.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world’s leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity, as well as a wide range of digital services for individuals and businesses. It is present in Europe and Latin America, where it has more than 365 million customers. Telefónica is a fully private company whose shares are listed on the Spanish stock exchanges and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges. For more information about Telefónica, visit www.telefonica.com.

About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller Aero Inc. is a cutting-edge aerospace company developing solar powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and the flexibility of a large, airborne platform.

With a flexible payload system, including communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological, and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skydwelleraero.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Skydweller_Aero

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Attachment