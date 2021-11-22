Global animal nutrition market size to accrue notable returns by 2026

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global animal nutrition market size was valued at USD 26.54 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record a strong CAGR of over 2021-2026, subsequently accruing significant revenues by the end of forecast period.

Proceeding further, the report details on various market segmentations including ingredient type, species range, along with analysis of regional opportunities. It also constitutes detailed profiles of major players to offer a clear understanding of the competitive scenario in the industry sphere.

Rising demand for safe & nutritious animal food, improved knowledge among producers regarding animal health, rising meat consumption, and awareness about limitations of antibiotics are the major factors driving the market growth.

In addition, the demand for animal nutrition is growing rapidly among animal farmers so as to get faster output of meat & animal-based product as well as avoid diseases & deficiencies among their livestock. Expanding animal rearing practices, and rising population of domesticated animals are contributing to the growth animal feed industry as well as the animal nutrition industry.

Market segmentation overview

Considering species type, the industry is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aqua, and pet. Based on ingredients, the marketplace is categorized into minerals, enzymes, vitamins, and amino acids/others.

As per the estimates, amino acids/others segment is poised to expand significantly over the estimated timeline as amino acids play an important role in the productivity of farm animals, from growth to production and reproduction, and can contribute immensely to the profitability of a farm.

Geographical outlook

The regional analysis of global animal nutrition marketplace covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Experts cite that Asia pacific market is likely to garner significant returns over the assessment period, owing to rising population along with rapid urbanization in emerging economies of the region. Moreover, countries like India, China and Japan present lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Summarizing the competitive scope

Prominent players swaying the global animal nutrition industry dynamics are Alltech Inc., Cargill Inc., CEVA Animal Health (Pty) Ltd., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Balchem Corporation, Adisseo, Evonik Industries AG, Bunge Limited, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

