Global Retail Clinics Market 2021-2028 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of communicable diseases around the world is driving the global “ retail clinics market ”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Retail Clinics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Location (Departmental Stores, Shopping Malls, Retail Stores, Others) By Ownership (Standalone, Hospital-owned, Investor-owned, Others), By Mode of Payment (Insurance, Out-of-Pocket) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Improved accessibility of healthcare for the geriatric population is a key factor predicted to contribute significantly to the global retail clinics market.





Rising Cases of Communicable Disease Will Enable Growth

The benefits of retail clinics such as less waiting time, easy accessibility, and comparatively lower costs are likely to fuel demand among patients, which will, in, turn boost the global retail clinics market growth. According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, currently, 2,000 retail clinics are operating in the U.S. alone.

The approval of the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal for Retail Health Care is expected to encourage growth of the retail clinics market. For instance, The Little Clinic, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., received the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Retail Health Care, for the quality of care provided by the company. Moreover, partnerships and acquisitions by leading companies are also predicted to aid global retail clinics market growth during the forecast period.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Rising Number of Retail Clinics Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global retail clinics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global retail clinics market during the forecast period owing to the rising number of retail clinics. Increasing preference for retail clinics mainly due to its convenience and cost-effectiveness along with improved insurance coverage for retail clinics are factors aiding the growth in North America.

The retail clinics market in Europe is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on preventive care aiming at the reduction of direct and indirect hospitalization costs associated with the treatment of diseases, reduction in waiting time, and active government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a remarkable rate owing to the rising population in the region. In addition, increased efforts to reduce the burden on hospitals along with increasing emphasis on outpatient care are factors likely to boost global retail clinics market revenue in Asia Pacific.





Key Players Profiled:

Bellin Health

Walgreens

CVS Health

NEXtCARE

RITE AID

Kroger

RediClinic

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Shopko Stores Operating

Geisinger Health

Sutter Health





