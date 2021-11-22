English Danish

Company announcement no. 23 2021/22

Allerød, 22 November 2021





Matas’ Share buyback program





Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.



The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 19 November 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK 60: 15. November 2021 5,651 119.06 672,808 61: 16. November 2021 6,341 118.07 748,682 62: 17. November 2021 5,399 117.64 635,138 63: 18. November 2021 5,190 117.27 608,631 64: 19. November 2021 5,000 117.70 588,500 Acc. trading for days 60-64 27,581 117.97 3,253,731 Acc. trading for days 1-64 378,902 123.90 46,944,178

Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 387,486 Matas shares corresponding to 1.01% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 19 November 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.





Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund

Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08

