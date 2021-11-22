Worldwide Cleanroom Technology Equipment Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the cleanroom technology equipment market and it is poised to grow by $1.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The report on the cleanroom technology equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing healthcare industry and demand for consumer electronics driving the growth of semiconductor industry.



The cleanroom technology equipment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cleanroom technology equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

Consumables

Equipment

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the introduction of new universal standards for air filters as one of the prime reasons driving the cleanroom technology equipment market growth during the next few years.



The report on cleanroom technology equipment market covers the following areas:

Cleanroom technology equipment market sizing

Cleanroom technology equipment market forecast

Cleanroom technology equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cleanroom technology equipment market vendors that include ABN Cleanroom Technology NV, Airtech Japan Ltd., Alpiq Ltd., Ardmac, Azbil Corp., Clean Rooms International Inc., Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd., CRT Cleanroom-Technology GmbH, Nicomac Srl, and Terra Universal Inc. Also, the cleanroom technology equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABN Cleanroom Technology NV

Airtech Japan Ltd.

Alpiq Ltd.

Ardmac

Azbil Corp.

Clean Rooms International Inc.

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd.

CRT Cleanroom-Technology GmbH

Nicomac Srl

Terra Universal Inc.

10. Appendix

