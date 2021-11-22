Global Microfluidics Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $55.18 Billion by 2028 - Extensive Research on Cell-based Therapies & Advanced Lab on Chip Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material (Silicon, Glass, Polymer, PDMS); Technology (Medical, Non-medical); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microfluidics market size is expected to reach Usd 55.18 billion by 2028



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the need for miniaturization of PoC devices and the need to develop new 3D culture models that can mimic the pathophysiology of human organs for disease models and drug screening.



The use of the product will greatly enhance PoC devices in speed and accuracy. The increased incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes led to the increased use of PoC devices as these devices can help monitor the disease in a home setup.



New culture models such as Organ-on-a-chip model systems are developed using microfluidic technology. These systems can mimic the physiology of organs such as lungs, kidneys, and others. They have applications in disease modeling to understand the pathophysiology of the disease and in drug screening as currently available in vitro platforms for drug screening have limitations.

In 2021, LumiraDx received approval for a microfluidic immunofluorescence assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigen in Japan and Brazil. In January 2021, LexaGene announced the launch of the MiQLab system from research-only use to POC use to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus after receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further fuel the growth of the global industry. There is a time-bound urgency to develop rapid diagnostic tests and screen and develop drugs in pandemic times to bring down the pandemic under control. The product-based PCR will help significantly in the diagnosis of disease.



Market Participants operating in the are

Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Life Technologies Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biomerieu

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Elveflow

Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.

Cellix Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Microfluidics Market Insights

4.1. Microfluidics - Industry snapshot

4.2. Microfluidics Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Extensive research on cell-based therapies

4.2.1.2. Advanced lab on chip technologies

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Low specificity

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Microfluidics Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Microfluidics Market Assessment by Technology

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Microfluidics Market, By Technology, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Medical/Healthcare

5.4. Non-Medical



6. Global Microfluidics Market, by Material

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Microfluidics Market, By Material, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Silicon

6.4. Glass

6.5. Polymer

6.6. PDMS



7. Microfluidics Market Assessment by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Microfluidics Market, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Lab-on-a-chip

7.4. Organs-on-chips

7.5. Continuous flow microfluidics

7.6. Optofluidics and microfluidics

7.7. Acoustofluidics and microfluidics

7.8. Electrophoresis and microfluidics



8. Microfluidics Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Microfluidics Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh4q5c