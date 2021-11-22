Red Pine Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX–V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (the “Company” or “Red Pine”) announces that the Company’s common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Marketplace, a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.



The Company’s OTC stock symbol remains as "RDEXF" following the uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"With the uplisting to the OTCQB, Red Pine validates its long-term strategy to expand accessibility of the Company to a broader audience” said Quentin Yarie, CEO and President of Red Pine Exploration. "Our U.S. investor base is an important group of shareholders, and I am pleased to be increasing our exposure to one of the largest investor markets globally. With the recent financing completed, the Company will continue to focus on the advancement and expansion of the ongoing drilling program across the Wawa Gold property."

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the mining and exploration industry. Red Pine anticipates this move will provide the opportunity to increase the Company’s visibility, expand the Company’s liquidity and further diversifying its shareholder base.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

