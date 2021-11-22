RFK Italia Gala 2021: Awards to Figliuolo, Carfagna, Zappia and Tortu

ROME, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Leave DeSign’ – which plays on the assonance between ‘leave a mark’ and ‘design’ – was the title of the gala evening organised at the IBM Studios in Piazza Gae Aulenti, Milan, by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia. The event included an auction – hosted by Cristiano De Lorenzo, Director of Christie’s – of 35 design pieces collected by the magazine ‘Interni’, which were exhibited from 28 to 30 September at Palazzo Clerici. During the evening, presented by Neri Marcorè, and attended by Kerry Kennedy, seventh daughter of Senator Robert Francis Kennedy and Honorary President of RFK Italia, and Stefano Lucchini, President of the Association in Italy, the organisation’s results and future commitments were presented; RFK Italia has been active since 2007 in the field of human rights education and advocacy with a socio-occupational integration programme for migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable people, and, from spring 2020, also in support of the communities where it operates, namely Tuscany and Lombardy.



To ‘leave their mark’ were the recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia Award 2021: General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo for his human and professional contribution to the protection of the right to health; Italian Sport, for its commitment to spreading the values of solidarity, resilience and inclusion, especially during the pandemic – the award was accepted by the athletes Monica Contraffatto, Bronze Medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Luigi Busà, Gold Medal in Karate at Tokyo 2020, and Filippo Tortu, sprinter and champion at Tokyo 2020; Italian Ambassador to the United States Mariangela Zappia, for her commitment to gender equality; and Hon. Mara Carfagna, for her constant activity in favour of the most vulnerable.

"This evening – explained Stefano Lucchini, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia – was dedicated to all those who, with their work and energy, have helped Italy in these last two years of pandemic that have seen RFK Italia committed to bringing help to the most fragile people and families in need, particularly in Florence with the Italian Red Cross and in the Milan area with Caritas Ambrosiana. With these awards we recognise those who, with their work, have ensured that our country, after the tragedy experienced in the early months of 2020, is now an example for its prompt reaction to the health challenge; sports talents who, in the summer of 2021, climbed the podiums in numerous disciplines, bringing to Tokyo the values of solidarity and inclusion; and institutions that have been fighting for gender equality for years, at a time when many women continue to be victims of violence and discrimination".

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa3d9b5c-e18b-409f-808a-d5bce17daaf9

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress







