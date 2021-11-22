$175.73Mn by 2028 Medical Audiometer Devices Market Size Lead by Hybrid Audiometers (4.4% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Medical Audiometer Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hybrid Audiometers, Standalone Audiometers, and PC Based Audiometer) and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Centers, and Diagnostic Centers), Geography with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPHE100001308



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 129.58 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 175.73 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 143 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, and End User, Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Medical Audiometer Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Benson Medical Instruments Co, Hedera Biomedics S.r.l., Smart Diagnostic Devices, Natus Medical Incorporated, INVENTIS SRL, Auditdata, MedRx, INTERACOUSTICS AS, RESONANCE, and Hill Rom Holding Inc. are among the key companies operating in the medical audiometer devices market. The major market players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, Interacoustics launched Luna, a new type 4 audiometer built with an integrated headset. This audiometer design provides a portable solution for easy and fast hearing screening of all age groups.

In January 2020, Inventis Srl. acquired 100% share capital of Synapsys SAS, the French leader in balance diagnostic systems. With this acquisition, Inventis has expanded its product range in the medical audiometers market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Medical Audiometer Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001308/



North America to Dominate Medical Audiometer Devices Market:

The North America medical audiometer devices market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is the most significant contributor to the market in this region. The leading position of North America in the global medical audiometer devices market is primarily attributed to rise in the geriatric population, increase in the incidence of hearing disorders, high accessibility to advanced technologies, development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increase in healthcare expenditure in the region. Further, the aging population in the US is likely to increase the incidence of hearing disorders, which will eventually drive the adoption of medical audiometer devices products in the country. For instance, according to the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC), 48 million Americans have a significant hearing loss.

Furthermore, it also mentioned that 1 out of 3 people over age 65 have some degree of hearing loss, 2 out of 3 people over the age of 75 years have a hearing loss, and 14% of those ages 45–64 have some type of hearing loss. Moreover, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) affects 50 million of the population in the US. Thus, due to the high prevalence of hearing loss in the country, the medical audiometer market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific medical audiometer devices market is mainly represented by China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. The rest of the countries in Asia Pacific also contribute to the regional market growth. The market in this region is driven by a rising geriatric population, a growing prevalence of hearing disorders, and an increasing number of start-up medical device companies in this region. Furthermore, many companies offer audiometers and other hearing aid in Japan market. For instance, Rion, Co, Ltd offers a range of hearing and hearing diagnostic devices such as audiometer, impedance audiometer, and OAE screener. The AA-M1C1 is an audiometer offered by the company for inspection functions of ENT clinic and department such as supra-threshold audiometry, pure-tone audiometry, and Bekesy audiometry.

Growing Prevalence of Hearing Disorders to Accelerates Market Growth:

The prevalence of hearing disorders is increasing across the world. Hearing disorders can lead to impairment of hearing sounds of greater than 40 decibels (dB) in the better-hearing ear in adults and greater than 30 dB in the better-hearing ear in children. Hearing disorders can be a hereditary or congenital disability, or they can be caused due to infectious disease, chronic ear infection, exposure to excessive noise, and old age. Infections in childhood such as measles, mumps, and meningitis; exposure to excessive or prolonged noise; and chronic otitis media are also responsible for hearing impairment. Hearing loss has become the most common disease in patients, especially in industrialized countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~5% of the world's population has disabled hearing. The number of people living with this medical condition is expected to reach over 900 million by 2050. Similarly, according to the Hearing Industries Association, more than 4.22 million hearing aids were distributed in the US in 2019, registering a 6.5% increase over the number reported in 2018.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Medical Audiometer Devices Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001308/



According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) report, Hearing Loss Facts and Statistics 2018, ~48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss. It also mentioned that 2–3 out of every 1,000 children in the US are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears. According to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ~16% of adults in the US report hearing trouble, and 1 out of 5 men and 1 out of 8 women reported having some kind of hearing trouble. The prevalence of hearing loss is twice as common as diabetes or cancer. ~11% of Americans report tinnitus or ringing in the ears.

Medical Audiometer Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the medical audiometer devices market is segmented into hybrid audiometers, standalone audiometers, and PC-based audiometer. The PC-based audiometer segment would account for the largest market share in 2021, and the hybrid audiometers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the medical audiometer devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals and clinics segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Medical Audiometer Devices Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. As this pandemic has stressed healthcare systems across the globe, prioritizing the limited resources was essential to minimize hospital admissions. However, market players have adopted an innovative approach of tele-audiology solutions to deal with hearing loss patients. For instance, Satellite Tele-Audiology Solutions, part of the Inventis company, is said to be the first technology of its kind. This technology allows the audiologists to interact and remotely perform complete hearing assessments with their patients in real-time. Such developments by the leading market players have resulted in the minimal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical audiometer devices market.



Buy Premium Copy of Medical Audiometer Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001308/

Key Questions to Request for Medical Audiometer Devices Market:

What are medical audiometer devices?

What are the driving factors for the medical audiometer devices market across the globe?

What are the challenges hindering the adoption of Medical audiometer devices?

Who are the major players in the medical audiometer devices market?













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/medical-audiometer-devices-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

Research Study: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/

