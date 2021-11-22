Global School Uniform Market Report 2021-2030 - Emphasis on Sports and Extracurricular Activities & Innovation in Fabric Material and Adoption of Sustainable Material

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Uniform Market by Type, Form and Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



School uniforms are much prevalent in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. Most of the school uniforms are made from polyester, nylon, and cotton while materials, such as wool, are used for sweaters. Most uniforms are traditional and formal while uniforms used for sports are athletic and allow better flexibility.



Last two decades have witnessed steady rise in literacy rates across countries, owing to increasing rates of enrollment in primary education. Along with primary education, secondary as well as tertiary education has also witnessed robust growth, with global average schooling years being all time high. Although steady improvement in education system has been witnessed worldwide, some countries still have low literacy rate particularly in sub-Sahara region.

Nevertheless, with changing education policies at global level and incessant efforts to connect every child with the education system, the prevailing condition of low literacy is expected to climb during the forecast period. This growth in access to primary education across developing countries is a result of increasing disposable income, large scale urbanization, growing consumer awareness regarding education especially in the low income countries, and favorable government initiatives, resulting in increased enrollments of children, which will foster the demand for school uniforms as well as other accessories required during curriculum.



COVID-19 began in late 2019 and spread throughout the world in early 2020. After the diseases was declared a pandemic, affected countries declared complete lockdowns, which resulted in the closure of schools as well. Classes were shifted online, which caused a reduction in the sale of clothes, shoes, lunch boxes, water bottles, and art & craft supplies, which led to major losses for engaged stakeholders.

The sales of uniforms were also reduced as students were all staying at home and a lot of the study material was recorded and shared in a digital format. The schools remained closed for many months and were reopened periodically for a few weeks or a month depending on various conditions of the pandemic in the world. These closures of schools were a major setback for the market.

