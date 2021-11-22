Global In-Wheel Motor Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Leading Players - Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works, and NTN

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Wheel Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-wheel motor market is estimated to grow from USD 808 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 40.3% to reach USD 4,395 million by 2026.
Government subsidies and tax rebates for electric vehicles, increased driving range, reliability, and improved vehicle performance are the factors responsible for the growth of the in-wheel motor market. However, challenges such as high price and increase in unsprung weight in wheels are the major restraints for the growth of the in-wheel motor market.
Radial flux motor segment, by motor type, is the fastest growing segment of the in-wheel market
The radial flux motor segment, by motor type, is the fastest growing segment of the in-wheel motor market. The radial flux motor is the most common motor type adopted for in-wheel motors as the rotor can be directly fixed to the wheel.
Moreover, in radial flux motors, the outer rotor design is about 15% lighter than the inner rotor machine, which generates the same torque due to their longer air gap diameter. In-wheel motors are almost radial because of integration benefits, durability, and torque density.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing in-wheel motor market
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for EVs, followed by North America. North America is a regional hub for many renowned EV manufacturers, which are known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America such as Tesla and GM are focused on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles.
BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Daimler are the leading OEMs in the US that have launched electric vehicles nationwide, resulting in the large demand for in-wheel motors. The top-selling electric vehicles in the US are Tesla Model S, Chevy Volt, and Nissan Leaf and are equipped with in-wheel motors.
Protean Electric (UK), Elaphe (Slovenia), ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany), Printed Motor Works (UK), and NTN (Japan) are some of the leading players in the in-wheel motor market.
