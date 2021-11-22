Global In-Wheel Motor Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Leading Players - Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works, and NTN

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Wheel Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-wheel motor market is estimated to grow from USD 808 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 40.3% to reach USD 4,395 million by 2026.

Government subsidies and tax rebates for electric vehicles, increased driving range, reliability, and improved vehicle performance are the factors responsible for the growth of the in-wheel motor market. However, challenges such as high price and increase in unsprung weight in wheels are the major restraints for the growth of the in-wheel motor market.

Radial flux motor segment, by motor type, is the fastest growing segment of the in-wheel market

The radial flux motor segment, by motor type, is the fastest growing segment of the in-wheel motor market. The radial flux motor is the most common motor type adopted for in-wheel motors as the rotor can be directly fixed to the wheel.

Moreover, in radial flux motors, the outer rotor design is about 15% lighter than the inner rotor machine, which generates the same torque due to their longer air gap diameter. In-wheel motors are almost radial because of integration benefits, durability, and torque density.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing in-wheel motor market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for EVs, followed by North America. North America is a regional hub for many renowned EV manufacturers, which are known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America such as Tesla and GM are focused on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles.

BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Daimler are the leading OEMs in the US that have launched electric vehicles nationwide, resulting in the large demand for in-wheel motors. The top-selling electric vehicles in the US are Tesla Model S, Chevy Volt, and Nissan Leaf and are equipped with in-wheel motors.

Protean Electric (UK), Elaphe (Slovenia), ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany), Printed Motor Works (UK), and NTN (Japan) are some of the leading players in the in-wheel motor market.

Premium Insights

Growing Efforts Toward Improving Performance of Electric Vehicles to Drive the In-Wheel Motor Market

Up to 60 Kw Segment Expected to Lead the Market

Radial Flux Motor Expected to Hold Larger Market Share

Bev Expected to Dominate the Market During Forecast Period

Passenger Cars Expected to Lead Market

Asia-Pacific Estimated to Hold Largest Share of In-Wheel Motor Market in 2021 (Units)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Improved Dynamics, Increased Simplicity, and Efficiency of Vehicles

Reduced Weight and Provides More Space

Increase in Investments & Rise in Mergers & Acquisitions

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Globally

Restraints

Increase in Unsprung Weight in Wheels

Inability to Mount on Conventional Vehicles

Opportunities

Change in the Regulatory Environment Globally

Rising Opportunities for Commercial and Off-Highway Electric Vehicles

Rising Trend of Autonomous Technology in Vehicles

Challenges

High Costs

Complexity in Controlling Individual Wheel Speed

Rise in Incidents of Failure

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

In-Wheel Motor Manufacturers

Component Manufacturers

Oems

Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

In-Wheel Motor with 360 Degree Steering

In-Wheel Modular Platform with Software Integration

Independent Wheel Torque Control

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Case Studies

Electric Pick-Up Trucks Equipped with In-Wheel Motors by Lordstown Motors

Elaphe's L1500 In-Wheel Motors

Lexus Lf-30 Concept Car with In-Wheel Motor

Nissan Bladeglider Equipped with Two In-Wheel Motors

Company Profiles

Key Companies

Nevs (Protean Electric)

Printed Motor Works

Ziehl-Abegg

Elaphe

Schaeffler

Nsk Ltd.

Ecomove

Tajima Ev

Yasa

Ntn

E-Traction

Tm4

Gemmotors

Other Key Players

General Motors

Tesla

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen

Bmw

Daimler

Volvo

Mitsubishi Motors

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Nissan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnxlv1