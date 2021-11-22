Yooma Wellness Announces UK Rollout of Vitality CBD Products in ASDA Stores

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a Toronto-based vertically-integrated global wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of wellness brands, today announced that ASDA, one of Britain’s leading retailers, is now stocking 17 of Vitality CBD Limited’s ("Vitality CBD") well-being and active CBD products in ASDA’s vitamin aisles and in-store pharmacies, making Vitality CBD the most extensive CBD product range in ASDA.



ASDA’s vitamin aisles will be stocking Vitality CBD’s range of 600mg-2400mg Well-being CBD Drops in multiple flavour options and easy-to-dose CBD Gummy Bears, starting at £15 RRP. A further selection of their naturally flavoured Well-being CBD drops up to strengths of 4800mg as well as their CBD Muscle Balm will be available in ASDA’s in-store pharmacies. For those new to CBD, trained staff members will be on hand to provide assistance and recommend products. At only 67 pence per day, Vitality CBD’s 4800mg Drops/Spray is their best value CBD oil yet.

Phillip Glyn, Commercial Director of Vitality CBD, said: “We are delighted to be a chosen CBD supply partner of ASDA. With their impressive vision and commitment to listing one of the UK’s most comprehensive CBD ranges, ASDA have demonstrated a genuine desire to drive further consumer education of CBD. This ethos and dedication mirrors Vitality CBD’s mission in raising the profile of CBD and making CBD products readily accessible to millions across the nation, at some of the most affordable prices in the UK. This combination is a very exciting prospect for the years to come.”

Jacqueline Cappello-Wood, ASDA’s Senior Buying Manager for Healthcare, said: “We are proud that ASDA will now be stocking Vitality CBD’s products, and will be the first supermarket to offer customers access to the full Vitality CBD Active range. At ASDA, it has always been a priority to look after the entirety of our customer’s well-being needs, so CBD is a great addition to our range. Customers will now have access to our fully trained ASDA pharmacists, who can offer advice and support on any aspects of their health and well-ness needs.”

Jordan Greenberg, CEO of Yooma, commented: “The agreement with ASDA is a positive development for Vitality CBD and an example of the quick return on investment that our buy-and-build strategy has created. The UK rollout on this wide range of products will provide Vitality with a platform to generate additional revenues across the 300 ASDA stores in the UK.”

Yooma, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Yooma Europe Limited, acquired Vitality CBD, a UK-market-leading CBD company based in Birmingham, UK, for £10.2 million on August 20, 2021 as part of the Company’s buy-and-build strategy which it has been implementing since listing on the Aquis Exchange Growth Market on August 10, 2021.

Vitality CBD is currently one of the most visible CBD brands in the UK and has won several awards including “Best CBD Product” with Boots Wellness Awards, “The Smartest CBD Oil” with Men’s Health, “IndyBest Buy” from The Independent, and more.

About Vitality CBD Limited

Vitality CBD is the most widely stocked brand of CBD in the UK with products distributed in national retailers such as Boots, Tesco, ASDA and Lloyds Pharmacy. Vitality CBD is also prominent on E-commerce retailers such as Amazon, Very & Ocado. The Vitality CBD product portfolio has over 60 SKUs including oils and sprays in a wide range of flavours and strengths, edibles, and a specially developed and formulated range of CBD skin care cosmetic products.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Issuer Contact:

Jordan Greenberg, CEO

Email: jgreenberg@yooma.ca

Phone: 1-512-823-1678

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to future financial or operating performance and other statements of Yooma that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance or activities, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “intend”, “future”, “potential”, “plan”, “prospect”, “to generate” or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding future results of operations, economic conditions and anticipated courses of action, including statements about the implementation of the rollout of Vitality UK in ASDA stores and any resulting revenues.

There are many risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements including, among others, regulatory risk in each jurisdiction in which Yooma and its subsidiaries do or intend to operate; the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on licenses; competition; dependence on senior management and key personnel; general business risk and liability; regulation of the CBD industry; changes in laws, regulations and guidelines; compliance with laws; limited operating history; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; product liability, risks related to intellectual property; product recalls; difficulties with forecasts; management of growth; litigation; changes in demand for CBD and wellness products; competition; changes in Yooma and its subsidiaries’ relationships with their commercial partners; and other risks . Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Yooma cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Yooma cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Yooma disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of Yooma.