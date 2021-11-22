New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length, By Application By Type of Buses, By Application By Type of Usage, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, and By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184435/?utm_source=GNW



MENA Bus and Coach Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.78%, in value terms to reach USD4.47 billion, over the next five years, on the back of growing consumer preferences for public transportation across the countries of the Middle East and North Africa. An automotive bus or a motor bus is a road vehicle designed to carry a group of people, usually more than 15 passengers. It consists of a long body design & specially arranged seats and is driven by an internal combustion engine or electric motor. Their length usually varies from 6 meters to 12 meters. These automobiles are mostly used as motor coaches for transit purposes and school buses.



Nowadays, apart from simply driven by petrol or diesel, alternative fuel-powered buses are also being manufactured and used in various activities.The majority of the Middle Eastern economies are oil driven and bottoming crude oil prices have put a strain on even the region’s wealthiest nations.



Due to the declaration of lockdown to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil exports of these countries have witnessed a sheer decline in 2020, as a result unemployment in the region escalated in 2020.The growing unemployment has resulted in decreasing consumer spending and has shifted user preferences to utilize more of public transportation.



With growing usage of public transportation, sale of buses and coaches is anticipated to increase over the forthcoming years, affecting the MENA bus and coach market in a positive manner.



Moreover, with worsening climatic conditions, governments around the region are focusing on the usage of public transportation for commute. As of November 2020, Yutong Group Co., Ltd., a large-scale industrial group mainly specialized in manufacturing and sales of the bus business has received an order from Mowasalat, the Qatar public transport company of around USD0.28 billion (CNY1.8 billion) for 1,002 buses that will provide commuting services for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Out of these 1,002 buses, 741 buses are going to be electric, making it the largest order of EV buses ever.



Major bus companies such as Toyota Motor Corporation, AB Volvo, etc., operating in the Middle East and North Africa Bus and Coach market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio in the region to boost their market share. As of June 2021, according to Arab News, the makers of the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) buses, Al-Fahim Group and Yinlong Energy claim that the electric buses manufactured by them can be charged in less than 20 minutes compared to hours for other lithium-ion electric buses. Constant improvisation in technology and continuously expanding portfolio is anticipated to drive the sales of buses and coaches in the countries of Middle East and Northern Africa over the next five years.



The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has created both public health and economic crisis across the world.Automotive industry has faced a high degrowth in the production of vehicles due to full and partial lockdown imposed in various countries to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which forced the major automotive manufacturers to halt their production for a few months.



Also, there was a decrease in demand for new vehicles across the region, as economy of various major countries in the region showed a dip during 2020.The bus and coach market in the Middle East is majorly import driven due to the lockdown restrictions logistics and the supply chain was also severely affected.



Many of the manufacturing companies could not complete their shipments due to the unavailability of port facilities and lockdown restrictions.Due to import restrictions, people were not able to buy buses and coaches, hampering the bus and coach market growth in the MENA region.



As markets started to open in 2021, the sales of buses and coaches is starting to grow again, as a result the recovery of the market is anticipated to happen in around three years.

Some of the major players operating in the MENA bus and coach market are Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, MAN Truck and Bus, Tata Motors Ltd., Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Companies like Ashok Leyland, VDL, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Corporation, Isuzu Motors, AB Volvo, etc. are also increasing their marketing activities and enriching their product portfolio to increase their customer outreach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse historical growth in the market size of MENA Bus and Coach Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of MENA Bus and Coach Market in terms of value as well as volume from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To assess the demand-supply scenario of MENA Bus and Coach Market which covers their production, demand, supply, and net inventory status globally.

• To classify and forecast MENA Bus and Coach Market based on application type, demand category, rim size, tire construction, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for MENA Bus and Coach Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in MENA Bus and Coach Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for MENA Bus and Coach Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of MENA Bus and Coach Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Bus and Coach manufacturers and dealers operating in the MENA region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major bus and coach suppliers across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size for MENA Bus and Coach Market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology investors

• Governments and financial institutions

• End users of commercial aircrafts

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Research Institutes

• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to Bus and Coach market

• Bus and Coach manufacturing companies

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as bus and coach manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, MENA Bus and Coach Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length:

o 6-8m

o 8-10m

o 10-12m

o Above 12m

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Application By Type of Buses:

o Motor Coach

o Mini Coach

o Mid Coach

o Double Decker Bus

o Shuttle Bus

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Application By Type of Usage:

o Public Transport

o Tourist Bus

o School Bus

o Office Bus

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:

o Up To 30

o 31-40

o 41-50

o Above 50

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Country:

o Bahrain

o Iraq

o Jordan

o Kuwait

o Lebanon

o Morocco

o Oman

o Qatar

o Palestine

o Sudan

o Tunisia

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Algeria

o Egypt

o Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the MENA Bus and Coach Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of Buses and Coaches, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184435/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________