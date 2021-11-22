XPO Logistics Announces Second Annual Shoe Drive to Support Soles4Souls

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the upcoming launch of its second annual shoe drive to benefit the non-profit organization Soles4Souls . The mission of Soles4Souls is to break the cycle of poverty for children and adults in need.

XPO’s shoe collection kicks off on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and will continue through December. Employees at over 270 XPO sites in North America will collect new or lightly used shoes, which XPO will then ship to Soles4Souls for sorting and distribution. The company has also pledged a cash donation to Soles4Souls for each pair of shoes collected.

LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer and Soles4Souls board member, said, “The message of Giving Tuesday is that simple acts of generosity can make a lasting impact — this is at the heart of Soles4Souls as well. Our employees are excited to join forces in support of this extraordinary organization for a second year.”

