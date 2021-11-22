Bitcoin Well Launches an Educational Curriculum in Partnership With Prominent Online University

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”), a company providing convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitcoin Academy, a free online educational curriculum, created in partnership with PowerED™ by Athabasca University and local award winning creative agency, Sticks & Stones. The interactive programming was designed to offer relevant and reliable information about Bitcoin to individuals looking for personal or professional development within this growing FinTech sector.



Company Mission

At Bitcoin Well, our mission has been refined to reflect our commitment to thought leadership within the bitcoin industry. We have set out to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. Our ecosystem includes the following 3 pillars:

· Pillar #1 | Non-Custodial Financial Services (buy, sell and use bitcoin)

· Pillar #2 | Technology Development

· Pillar #3 | Education

Bitcoin Academy

Adam O’Brien, the Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well is an advocate for empowering and educating society on the benefits of financial sovereignty through non-custodial purchases of bitcoin; such is the Bitcoin Well business model. This is why the creation of a trusted educational resource that explains the role Bitcoin could play in the financial health and wellbeing of individuals around the world, was a natural strategic focus for the Edmonton-based executive.

“When I started exploring Bitcoin, it was very difficult to find reliable resources,” said Adam O’Brien. “I was scammed more than once, and had to use YouTube videos, blog posts, books and online forums to teach myself about Bitcoin. Bitcoin Academy was created to be a fun and approachable educational curriculum, offering fact-based insights from industry experts, all in one place. We’ve found through research performed by IPSOS last summer that education was the number one barrier for a new Bitcoin user, the Bitcoin Academy should alleviate that.”

When evaluating the best approach to creating the course, Bitcoin Well contacted the education experts at PowerED™, by Athabasca University. As Canada's online university, AU is dedicated to removing barriers that restrict access to university-level study; much like Bitcoin Well is invested in breaking down the boundaries of the traditional financial industry. To create a free professional development program, focused on expanding society’s understanding of Bitcoin, it became clear that PowerED™ was the team to support the Bitcoin Well content experts with the course structure and development.

“This project really demonstrates the power of collaboration and expertise,” added Ian Stephenson, Business Development Officer with PowerED™. “It has been exciting partnering with both Bitcoin Well and Sticks & Stones to create activities and interactions that can demystify Bitcoin to make the concepts of cryptocurrency more relatable. The is a program that is engaging and approachable but most importantly, informative. This program is really going to resonate with people.”

For the course design, Sticks & Stones was engaged to deliver beautiful creative elements that support the content in making bitcoin easy for anyone to understand. Bitcoin Academy uses a variety of interactive written content, podcasts with industry experts, videos, images, case studies and infographics to keep the course interesting. It also covers the controversial topics current and new users will want to learn more about, like pop culture, influencers, fraud, compliance, regulations and the environment.

“Learning about Bitcoin for the first time can feel like getting dropped into the middle of a maze. Working with the teams at Bitcoin Well and PowerED™ by Athabasca University, we were excited to bring our skillset as creatives and storytellers to help make Bitcoin make sense for the average viewer — to give them a map through that maze,” said Matthew Gresiuk, Principal Account Director at Sticks & Stones. “There’s a wealth of knowledge in this course, and through this partnership we think we’ve made it equally engaging as it is informative.”

The best part about the course? It’s free! To learn more about Bitcoin Academy watch this video and then you can enrol here .

And, once you graduate from Bitcoin Academy, you will receive a certificate to signify both the end of your journey through the bitcoin maze and a beginning of new financial opportunities; as well as the privilege of ordering custom campus branded clothing to commemorate your learnings! View the Bitcoin Academy catalogue here .

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well ( TSX.V: BTCW ) offers convenient, secure, and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. The Company generates revenue and based on management’s assessment of publicly available data, is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company in the world, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led bitcoin ATM company in Canada, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes non-custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online), technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business, and educational resources designed with the needs of both their customers, and the industry, in mind. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

Contact Information

For investor information, please contact:

Bitcoin Well

10142 82 Avenue NW

Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4

bitcoinwell.com

Adam O’Brien, President & CEO or Dave Bradley, Chief Revenue Officer

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

For media queries and further information, please contact:

Karen Smola, Director of Marketing

Tel: 587-735-1570

k.smola@bitcoinwell.com

Reader Advisory / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Bitcoin Well which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the timing of expansion plans and activities, the obtaining of licenses and approvals from regulatory authorities, allocation of the proceeds from private placements as well as various business objectives. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to factors such as: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) the need for additional financing; and (iii) changes in laws and regulations. Except as required by law, Bitcoin Well does not intend to update any changes to such statements.