Prestigious Unicorn of Tomorrow Opens Registration for 'The Ultimate Startup Contest'

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicorn of Tomorrow, a distinguished global contest where startups from all over the world compete for the title, honor and prize in an international final, while representing their country, today opened up its registration for entrepreneurs.

Unicorn of Tomorrow, based in Stockholm, bills itself as "The Ultimate Startup Contest." Each year, it chooses a national panel to vet and assess the contributions from the country in question.

The startup contestant chosen by each country will be invited to the Unicorn of Tomorrow grand finale event - the next one taking place Oct. 1, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. The highly competitive contest allows only one contestant from each country, representing the flag and colors of the homeland, to compete for the title. The day after the grand finale, the Unicorn of Tomorrow Global Awards and Gala Event will be held.

Interested entrepreneurs can complete an application from their home country, and if chosen to pitch, they must follow the "7 minutes - 7 slides" rule. This concept originates in Sweden, where the vetting and evaluation rounds for the Swedish nominees are already underway.

"Sweden is the birth country of the Noble Prize and the Polar Music Prize," says Unicorn of Tomorrow founder Richard Burstrom. "The time is ripe for an entrepreneurial innovation prize, with a global perspective! We are excited to not only support high-impact amazing startups, but to also contribute positively for the world by focusing on the UN principles. Unicorn of Tomorrow works as an accelerator for innovation and for fresh business ideas growth."

Founding committee members include Peter Swartling, Silva Pilarv, Saana Azam, Johan Ahstrom, Mette Svensson and Hakan OIofsson. Global sponsors for this initiative are Emirates Airlines, Non Violence Foundation, and Ascendant Group Branding.

For more information, contact Richard Burstrom at richard@unicornoftomorrow.com or neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.

