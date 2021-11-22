Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

As of October 31, 2021, there were 56,838,804 of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland (NYSE: ASH) is a global, consumer-market focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly solving for a better world. Through science   and a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability, we serve customers in pharmaceutical, personal care, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food, beverage, and nutraceuticals. At Ashland, we are approximately 3,800* passionate, tenacious solvers who thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

*Reflects employee base following the planned sale in 2022 of performance adhesives.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

