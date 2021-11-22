Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced two digital posters for presentation at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM) being held virtually and in Sydney, Australia, November 21-23, 2021.



Digital Poster Presentations:

Long-term multisystemic efficacy with migalastat in ERT-naïve and ERT-experienced patients with amenable GLA variants Presenter: Drago Bratkovic, MD, PARC Research Clinic, Adelaide, Australia



Incidence and prevalence of newborn, paediatric, and adolescent patients with Fabry disease: a targeted literature review Presenter: Ian Keyzor, Amicus Therapeutics, Marlow, United Kingdom



The posters can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com.

For more information on the International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism 2021, please visit www.iciem2021.com.au.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

