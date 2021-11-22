TCap portfolio company, Neon, wins coveted CMA Award for predictive analytics technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCap Private Equity (TCap) is proud to announce that Neon, a Vancouver-based digital product studio, has won a 2021 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) Award in the Marketing Technologies (Martech) category.



Neon landed the prestigious CMA prize for its work with Jima , a recreational cannabis brand and fellow TCap company. As a new startup, Jima needed a creative strategy to take on bigger brands with deeper pockets. After learning that cannabis shoppers value location above all else, Neon built a predictive analytics engine to optimize retail store placement, acquire loyal customers, and increase revenue for this homegrown brand.

“TCap’s vertical integration is designed to help businesses thrive,” says Cameron Sobolik, CEO of TCap. “When founders join the TCap family, they receive far more than funding. Companies across our portfolio share resources, expertise, and best practices, no matter where they are on their business journey. To see the successful collaboration of two TCap companies recognized by the CMA is a testament to this strategic investment model.”

TCap launched Neon from the ground up in 2018 and invested growth capital in early 2019, giving Neon the equity it needed to expand while ensuring TCap’s portfolio companies could access a leading digital product partner. TCap also provides functional and strategic support through mentoring, financing, human resources, recruitment, and more.

The 2021 CMA Awards were distributed last Thursday during a virtual ceremony attended by over 1,500 industry professionals. Neon’s winning solution was chosen from nearly 2,300 entries.

TCap Private Equity provides growth capital for like-minded businesses, and invests in companies for pre-seed, seed, and Series A rounds. We also acquire companies that are ready to sell. To learn more, visit https://www.tcapequity.com

