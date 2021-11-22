ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will be participating in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual health conferences. The details are as follows:



Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Recorded discussion available: November 22, 2021, at 10:00 am ET



4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date and time: Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8:50 am ET

Location: Track 3

Both discussions will be accessible afterwards within the News & Events section of ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/.

