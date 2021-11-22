ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will be participating in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual health conferences. The details are as follows:
Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
- Recorded discussion available: November 22, 2021, at 10:00 am ET
4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
- Date and time: Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8:50 am ET
- Location: Track 3
Both discussions will be accessible afterwards within the News & Events section of ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/.
Media and IR contacts
|Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
|Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.