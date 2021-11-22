Vancouver company wins prestigious award for predictive analytics technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon , a Vancouver-based digital product studio and benefit company, has won a 2021 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) award in the Marketing Technologies (Martech) category.



Neon landed the prestigious CMA prize for its partnership with Jima , a BC-based recreational cannabis company. As a new startup, Jima needed a creative strategy to take on bigger brands with deeper pockets. After learning that cannabis shoppers value location above all else, Neon built a predictive analytics engine to optimize retail store placement, acquire loyal customers, and increase revenue for this homegrown brand.

“We’re thrilled to accept this honour among such distinguished competition,” says Ivelina Vladimirova, President of Neon. “We couldn’t find an off-the-shelf product to address Jima’s needs, so we rolled up our sleeves and built it ourselves. Our team’s innovative solution also has the potential to transcend retail applications and support important social, environmental, and educational initiatives.”

From franchises looking to optimize store locations, to scooter companies seeking the best place to install charging stations, to governments working to tackle the opioid crisis by predicting overdose times and locations (and deploying life-saving interventions), Neon’s proprietary technology has a wide range of practical applications.

The 2021 CMA Awards were distributed last Thursday during a virtual ceremony attended by over 1,500 industry professionals. Neon’s winning solution was selected among nearly 2,300 entries.

About Neon

Neon is a Vancouver-based digital product studio. We build with purpose and we’re committed to creating with those who share our values. To learn more, visit https://neon.cc/

