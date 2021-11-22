New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, By Product Type, By End-Use Industry, By Alloy Type, By Product Shape, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184431/?utm_source=GNW



Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market stood at USD14649.24 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to reach USD21885.05 million by 2026, owing to the increased usage of aluminium extruded products in automobiles like buses, trucks, and trailers to improve their performance, fuel economy and increase their load-carrying capacity. The growth can also be attributed to the rapid increase in application of aluminium-extruded products by different end-user verticals. Usage in transportation and logistics, building and construction, electrical and electronics, and other consumer durables are the other major factors contributing to the growth of the aluminium-extruded products market in Europe and CIS.



Aluminium extrusion transforms aluminium alloy into an extraordinary variety of products for consumers and industrial markets. Aluminium-extruded products are light weight and perform efficiently under extreme conditions like humidity, heat and therefore, find application in numerous end use industries such as electronics, automotive, mass transit, bridge decking.



Based on End-Use Industry the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Durables and Others. Building & Construction is the leading End-Use Industry in the Aluminium-Extruded Products Market with a share of 49.72% in 2020. This is due to the increasing adoption of extruded aluminium products by medium and large builders for the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers. The use of aluminium-extruded products in construction reduces the load on foundations, which has made it popular among real estate developers.



On the basis of Alloy Type, the market is segmented into (1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 5000 Series, 6000 Series and 7000 Series). In 2020, 6000 series alloy segment was the dominating segment in the market with a share of 35.99%. This is due to its versatile, highly formable, weldable, high strength and excellent corrosion resistance nature. These properties increase the application of aluminium-extruded products in architectural and structural purposes. Extruded products from 6000 series alloy are the first choice for infrastructural and architectural applications.



Based on country, Germany accounted for the largest share of 22.23% in the aluminium-extruded products market in 2020, owing to well-established automobile and construction industries in this country, which generates lucrative growth opportunities for the aluminium-extruded products market. Moreover, continuous government budgetary allocation towards improvement of rail, road and ports in Germany, such as the project “Digital Rail Germany,” is expected to propel the demand for aluminium-extruded products in the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market are United Company RUSAL, Rio Tinto, Norsk Hydro ASA, Constellium SE, Impol, ETEM GROUP, BOAL GROUP, Aluminiumwerk Unna AG, Alusic s.r.l, Permtsvetmet, METRA SpA, among others.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To understand the respective country market structure of Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, namely – Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan among others.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market

• To evaluate competitive pricing, average market selling prices and margins in Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as new entrants, government policy and investments in Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market.

To analyze and forecast Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.



A brief study of the major players operating in Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market was also undertaken.To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry.



The future of major players was studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers of aluminium-extruded products.

• Raw materials suppliers and manufacturers.



• Research organizations and consulting companies.



• Traders, distributors, and suppliers.



• Market research and consulting firms.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as aluminium-extruded products companies, customers and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:



• Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, By Product Type:

o Mill-Finished

o Anodized

o Powder-Coated

• Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, By End-Use Industry:

o Building & Construction

o Automotive & Transportation

o Electrical & Electronics

o Consumer Durables

o Others

• Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, By Alloy Type:

o 1000 Series

o 2000 Series

o 3000 Series

o 5000 Series

o 6000 Series

o 7000 Series

• Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, By Product Shape:

o Composite Product Shapes

o Rods & Bars

o Pipes & Tubes

• Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market, By Country:

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Denmark

o Kazakhstan

o Ukraine

o Uzbekistan

o Belarus

o Turkmenistan

o Azerbaijan

o Georgia

o Armenia

o Moldova

o Tajikistan

o Kyrgyzstan

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe & CIS Aluminium-Extruded Products Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________