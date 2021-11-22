Myriad Genetics to Present New Data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Highlighting Value of Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Risk Assessment and Treatment

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) that showcase the importance of genetic testing and precision medicine as integral components of both breast cancer treatment recommendations and risk assessment.



“These studies demonstrate our ongoing commitment to excellence in scientific research and the rapid translation of this research into clinical care,” said Nicole Lambert, president, Myriad Genetics. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with leaders in the industry at Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic, University of Pennsylvania and Dana Farber Cancer Institute to deliver products that provide precise and equitable care for women dealing with breast cancer risk and treatment options.”

Genomic Instability Scores to Guide Eligibility for Treatment with PARP Inhibitors

Poster Title: Identifying homologous recombination deficiency in breast cancer: genomic instability score thresholds differ in breast cancer subtypes

P5-13-09 Poster Session 5, December 10, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. (CST)

Presenter: Kirsten Timms

This study, with collaboration from researchers at Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins, assesses the differences in genomic instability score (GIS) thresholds for different types of breast cancer (triple-negative breast cancer and estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer) using the GIS for ovarian cancer as a comparator to guide the identification of potential candidates for treatment with PARP inhibitors.

Finding Ways to Improve Polygenic Risk Scores by Reducing Ancestral Bias

Poster Title: Integration of an ancestry-inclusive polygenic risk score with the Tyrer-Cuzick breast cancer risk model

P2-11-21 Poster Session 2, December 8, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (CST)

Presenter: Elisha Hughes

This study, done in collaboration with researchers from Cleveland Clinic, University of Pennsylvania, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, validates the integration of an ancestry-inclusive breast cancer polygenic risk score with a clinical and family history-based model in the development of a risk assessment tool that is both genomically-informed and equitable.

