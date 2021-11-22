Australia Electric Motor Market Report 2021: Historical Data 2017-2020, Base Year of 2020 & Forecast Data to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Electric Motor Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's Electric Motor Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-27. The demand for electric motors increased owing to the growth of industries such as mining and construction which grew by 14.2% and 6.0% respectively in 2020.

Furthermore, the Australian automobile market showed positive signs with a 13% increase in sales compared to Q1 2020, and government regulation to optimize the energy consumption are major factors contributing to the growth of the electric motor market in Australia.

The Australian Electric Motor Market thoroughly covers the market by motor type, output, voltage and industries. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Australia Electric Motor Market Synopsis

Australia's Electric Motor Market witnessed a standard growth in recent years on account of the growing demand for electric motors due to the expansion of industrial activities such as mining, automotive, packaging, power generation, consumer appliances and manufacturing.

Further, underpinned by increased demand for HVAC systems from the residential sector and the rising inclination of the automobile industry towards electric vehicles, the demand for electric motors is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

However, the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 resulted in turmoil for the industrial sector due to the lockdown measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus, which in turn led to a downfall in revenue of the products during the pandemic. Although, with the gradual upliftment of lockdown restrictions, sales of electric motors have begun to get back on track as operations in industries and construction resumed, which led the market back to its growth trajectory.

Market Analysis by Products

By motor type, AC motor has the majority of market revenue share in the overall market revenues in 2020 owing to its surging demand in industries for automation and electrification. However, the growing popularity of DC motors due to their high efficiency and wide demand in electric vehicles are likely to drive the DC motor's market revenue size over the coming years.

By voltage, the low voltage motor has the majority of market revenue share owing to its wide applicability in consumer electronics products, owing to the rise in online consumer sales, which grew by 25.8% in the year 2020 and the same trend is projected in the coming years, leading to high demand for low voltage motors in the country.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Motor Type

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Output

Integral

Fractional

By Voltage

Low Voltage (0 -1000V)

Medium Voltage (1000.1V-5000V)

High Voltage (5000.1V & above)

By Industries

Industrial Process

Automotive

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment)

Power Generation

Consumer Appliances

Others (Aerospace, Defense, Transport Infrastructure, Agriculture, Wastewater Management)

