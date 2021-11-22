New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Solutions Type, By Deployment Type, By Security Type, By End Use Industry, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184426/?utm_source=GNW



Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD4.95 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD11.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.35% during the forecast period. Increased instances of data breaches, increasing government initiatives, expanding internet user base, rising cyberattacks in healthcare, BFSI, retail and government sectors for identity theft, financial gains, account access etc. to positively influence the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market in the coming years.

Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market can be segmented into solutions type, deployment type, security type, end use industry, and country.Based on solutions type, the market can be segmented into firewall, antivirus and antimalware, risk and compliance management, identity and access management, data loss prevention, intrusion detection/prevention system, encryption & decryption, secure web gateways, email filtering and others including unified threat management, infrastructure security, endpoint detection and response, etc.



Firewall captured 15.78% of the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market share in the year 2020; however, secure web gateways segment is expected to grow at a higher pace due to their ability to identify and protect against advanced Internet-based attacks using web traffic inspection at the application layer.

Based on deployment type, the market is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment held a market share of 56.20% in the year 2020. However, cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to widespread adoption of cloud-based storage platforms across the industries.

Based on security type the market is sub-segmented into network security, endpoint security, cloud security, application security, content security and others including web security, critical infrastructure, etc. The network security segment captured 26.91% market share in the year 2020. Cloud security segment is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period due to continuous growing investments across the cloud infrastructure.

Based on end use industry the market is bifurcated into BFSI, defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, energy and power and others including manufacturing, automotive, etc. The defense segment held a share of 20.80% in 2020, however healthcare segment is expected to grow at a higher rate.

Based on the countries, the Central & Eastern Europe is bifurcated into Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Latvia, Hungary, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Albania, and Montenegro. Among these countries, Czech Republic is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of cybersecurity strategies, however Romania is expected to grow at a higher pace.

The major players operating in the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., McAfee Corp, Sophos Group Plc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Inc, CyberArk Software Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler Inc., Sonicwall Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market based on solutions type, deployment type, security type, end use industry, company and country.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of cybersecurity vendors across the Central & Eastern Europe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the Central & Eastern Europe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and solutions for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Cybersecurity providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Cybersecurity

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as developers, service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Solutions Type:

o Firewall

o Antivirus and Antimalware

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Identity & Access Management

o Data Loss Prevention

o Intrusion Prevention/Detection System

o Encryption & Decryption

o Secure Web Gateways

o Email Filtering

o Others

• Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type:

o On-premises

o Cloud

• Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type:

o Network Security

o Endpoint Security

o Cloud Security

o Application Security

o Content Security

o Others

• Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By End Use Industry:

o BFSI

o Defense

o IT and Telecom

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Energy and Power

o Others

• Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Country:

o Czech Republic

o Estonia

o Lithuania

o Poland

o Croatia

o Romania

o Latvia

o Hungary

o Slovenia

o Bulgaria

o Albania

o Montenegro



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Central & Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given Market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

