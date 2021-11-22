Hillman Solutions Corp. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN), (“Hillman” or “the Company”), a leading hardware solutions company, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement (the “Warrant Agreement”), dated November 13, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 22, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share on any twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Warrants must also concurrently be called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants. As the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date and the volume weighted average price (the “Fair Market Value”) of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to holders of Warrants. The Company will provide holders the Fair Market Value no later than one business day after such 10-trading day period ends. In no event will the number of shares of Common Stock issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares of Common Stock per Warrant. If any holder of Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder’s Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-258823). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hillmangroup.com/financial-information.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the warrants, any shares of Hillman’s common stock, or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the warrants or any such shares or other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) highly competitive markets that could adversely impact financial results (3) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (4) seasonality; (5) large customer concentration; (6) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (8) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that will be included under the header “Risk Factors” included in the S-1 filed on August 25, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. All estimates of financial metrics in this presentation for fiscal 2021 and beyond are current as of the date of this press release.

