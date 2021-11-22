Zai Lab Appoints Richard Gaynor, MD, to its Board of Directors

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has appointed Richard Gaynor, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gaynor will also serve as Chair of the Research and Development Committee.



Dr. Gaynor is the President and Chief of Research and Development of BioNTech US. Prior to this, he was President, Research and Development, at Neon Therapeutics, beginning in 2016. Previously, Dr. Gaynor spent 15 years in senior roles at Lilly Oncology, including as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. He chaired the Lilly Oncology Research and Development Committee and helped oversee collaborations with such companies as Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AstraZeneca, and GE Healthcare. Dr. Gaynor also led preclinical and early clinical oncology research at Lilly.

Dr. Gaynor holds an M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, where he served a residency in internal medicine. He completed fellowship training in hematology-oncology at the UCLA School of Medicine, where he spent nine years on the faculty. He then served for 11 years on the faculty at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, including as the Chief of Hematology-Oncology and Director of the Simmons Cancer Center. He is the author of nearly 150 publications.

He participates on numerous advisory boards and committees, including currently serving as a Director of Alkermes, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.

“We’re pleased to welcome Richard to our Board,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “Richard is recognized as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. His deep experience as an oncologist and his expertise in research and development will be invaluable to Zai as we grow and advance our innovative pipeline to serve patients worldwide.”

“It’s an honor to join the Zai Lab Board and to work alongside Samantha and her team in achieving the company’s vision of becoming a global biopharmaceutical company,” commented Dr. Gaynor. “I look forward to contributing to Zai Lab’s future growth and success as the company executes many late-stage development activities in oncology that have the potential to change patients’ lives in China and around the world.”

“We’ve added extensive experience to our Board with the appointments of two new members – Dr. Gaynor and Scott Morrison -- in the past two months,” Dr. Du concluded. “We’re excited by the collective expertise the Board will bring to Zai Lab as we strengthen our capabilities and execute our global strategy.”

