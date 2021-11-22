Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader medicines, today announced members of its management team will be participating in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2021. The company’s pre-recorded fireside chat is available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from Nov. 22-Dec. 2.



An archived webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.



About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout

ir@monterosatx.com

Media

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com