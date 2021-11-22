Outlook on the Dental Chair Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Chair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Powered, Non-powered), By Type (Ceiling Mounted, Mobile Independent, Dental Chair Mounted), By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental chair market size is expected to reach USD 693.6 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rising focus on oral care and aesthetic has increased the adoption of dental procedures, which is anticipated to boost the market growth. In addition, advanced dentistry is time-saving that has various benefits such as less chair time, less invasive procedures, shorter and fewer appointments, and patient satisfaction. This is expected to propel the growth of the market. On the other hand, according to the Oral Health Group, in March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and regulators authorities declared all dental offices to stop seeing patients immediately, resulting in unprecedented revenue drops across the sector.



The COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market for dental chairs. According to the WHO guidelines, the infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth, and at such times, the dental practitioners have been unable to open and operate from their clinics. Travel restrictions on medical tourism in countries, such as India and China, have led to a negative impact on the market.



Chairs that are easy to access for disabled and elderly people give comfort to the patient and make the procedure have a frontal view of the face that helps dentists to operate easily. Advancement in the technology of dentistry such as digital radiography, 3-D imaging, printing and scanning, laser dentistry, practice management software, and CAD/CAM and chair-side milling has shifted the dentistry to next level of advanced diagnosis and treatment. Thus, this factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.



Dental Chair Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the powered dental chairs segment accounted for the largest volume share in 2020 due to the advancement in technology.

In terms of type, the ceiling-mounted design segment dominated the market in 2020 as it offers assistance in performing multiple surgeries along with movable lights.

By application, the examination segment held the largest volume share in 2020 owing to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and awareness regarding oral health.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the growing medical tourism in emerging countries.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Dental Chair Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.3.2. Market influencer analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.3. Industry challenges

3.5. Dental Chair: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Dental Chair Market: Segment Analysis, by Product 2016 - 2028 (USD Million & K Units)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Global Dental Chair Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

4.4.1. Powered dental chairs

4.4.2. Non-powered dental chairs



Chapter 5. Dental Chair Market: Segment Analysis, by Type 2016 - 2028 (USD Million & K Units)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Global Dental Chair Market, by Type, 2016 to 2028

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.4.1. Ceiling mounted design

5.4.2. Mobile independent design

5.4.3. Dental chair mounted design



Chapter 6. Dental Chair Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million & K Units)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Global Dental Chair Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.4.1. Examination

6.4.2. Surgery

6.4.3. Orthodontics

6.4.4. Others



Chapter 7. Dental Chair Market: Regional Market Analysis, by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million & K Units)



Chapter 8. Dental Chair Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.2.2. Key company market share analysis, 2020

8.3. Key Companies Profiled

8.3.1. Austin Dental Equipment Company

8.3.1.1. Company overview

8.3.1.2. Financial performance

8.3.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.2. Midmark

8.3.2.1. Company overview

8.3.2.2. Financial performance

8.3.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.3. Craftsmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.

8.3.3.1. Company overview

8.3.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.4. XO CARE A/S

8.3.4.1. Company overview

8.3.4.2. Financial performance

8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.5. Sirona

8.3.5.1. Company overview

8.3.5.2. Product benchmarking

8.3.5.3. Strategic initiatives

8.3.6. Henry Schein, Inc.

8.3.6.1. Company overview

8.3.6.2. Product benchmarking

8.3.6.3. Strategic initiatives

8.3.7. Danaher Corporation

8.3.7.1. Company overview

8.3.7.2. Product benchmarking

8.3.7.3. Strategic initiatives

8.3.8. PLANMECA OY

8.3.8.1. Company overview

8.3.8.2. Product benchmarking

8.3.8.3. Strategic initiatives

8.3.9. Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

8.3.9.1. Company overview

8.3.9.2. Product benchmarking

8.3.9.3. Strategic initiatives

8.3.10. Straumann

8.3.10.1. Company overview

8.3.10.2. Product benchmarking

8.3.10.3. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i7lu