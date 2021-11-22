Global Smart Glasses Eyewear Technology Market Size Value to Register USD 123E Million By 2027, Says Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Smart Eyewear Technology Market By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Others), By Product Type (Head-Mounted Displays, Mixed Reality Holographic Displays, Assisted Reality Glasses, Smart Helmets, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Independent Brands, Online Stores, and Optical Stores), By Operating System (Android, Linux, and Others), and By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial Applications, and Other Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Eyewear Technology Market size & share expected to reach to USD 123E Million by 2027 from USD 5,847 Million in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.07% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027”

What is Smart Eyewear Technology? Report Overview & Coverage:

Smart eyewear technology helps the individual to garner information alongside viewing the objects. Moreover, factors like robust IoT infrastructure facility, cost reductions, high battery life, new developments taking place in virtual reality, and improvement in the hardware & ergonomics are expected to influence the expansion of smart eyewear technology in the coming decade. Moreover, smart eyewear technology helps us in comprehending the significance of digital reality. In addition to this, smart eyewear technology helps in doing the work through the offering of data and virtual guidelines to employees. It is also utilized for standardizing workflows in the factories with seasonal labor alterations including eCommerce logistics. Smart eyewear technology also helps the employees in performing complicated jobs.

Industry Major Market Players

Vuzix Corporation

Google Inc.

Epson America Inc.

Osterhout Design Group

Sony Corporation

Meta Company

Recon Instruments

Microsoft Corporation

Lumus Ltd.

Optinvent SA

Kopin Corporation

Lenovo

and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Smart Eyewear Technology Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Smart Eyewear Technology Market?

What are the top companies operative in Smart Eyewear Technology Market?

What segments are covered in Smart Eyewear Technology Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Smart Eyewear Technology Market?

Market Growth Drivers

Huge acceptance of VR & AR technologies to drive the business growth

Smartphones, iPhones, and mobiles equipped with AR & VR systems are predicted to drive the surge of the smart eyewear technology industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the massive preference for portable customer equipment and the growing trend of using electric vehicles is likely to open a new arena of growth for the smart eyewear technology industry over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, huge investments made by the giant players for developing smart eyewear are likely to kindle the growth of the industry during the period from 2019 to 2027. Apart from this, the huge growth potential of next-gen displays in wearable equipment will offer new growth opportunities for the smart eyewear technology industry over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, huge initial costs for developing the technology will hinder the market scope over the forecast timeline.

Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2018 Value USD 5,847 Million Market Forecast for 2027 USD 123E Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 39.07% from 2019-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Year 2018-2027 Top Market Players Vuzix Corporation, Google Inc., Epson America, Inc., Osterhout Design Group, Sony Corporation, Meta Company, Recon Instruments, and Others Segments Covered By Technology, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Operating System, By Application, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation

Head-Mounted Displays to lead the product type segment by 2027 in terms of revenue

The segmental growth during the forecast timeframe is credited to the burgeoning demand for compact & portable equipment by the end-users. Moreover, the growing acceptance of AR & VR technologies in smart eyewear systems will further crop up the growth of the market during the forecast timeline.

Consumer electronics segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive allocation of funds by the firms in virtual reality. Moreover, the growing trend of utilizing electronic equipment in routine activities will steer the segmental surge.



Regional Dominance:

North America to account for a major revenue share of the overall market by 2027

The growth of the regional market during the forecast period is owing to the launching of new products along with escalating demand for smart wearable technology by consumers as well as the medical sector. Apart from this, the huge presence of giant players in countries likes the U.S. along with the high demand for electronic equipment equipped with AR &VR systems will expedite the expansion of the regional market. Apparently, the bulging popularity of smart gadgets & gaming instruments will favorably leverage the growth of the market in the North American region.

Smart Eyewear Technology Market By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Others), By Product Type (Head-Mounted Displays, Mixed Reality Holographic Displays, Assisted Reality Glasses, Smart Helmets, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Independent Brands, Online Stores, and Optical Stores), By Operating System (Android, Linux, and Others), and By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial Applications, and Other Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027

This report segments the Smart Eyewear Technology market as follows:

Smart Eyewear Technology Market: By Technology Analysis

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others (Mixed Reality and others)

Smart Eyewear Technology Market: By Product Type Analysis

Head-Mounted Displays

Mixed Reality Holographic Displays

Assisted Reality Glasses

Smart Helmets

Others

Smart Eyewear Technology Market: By Distribution Channel Analysis

Retail Stores

Independent Brands

Online Stores

Optical Stores

Smart Eyewear Technology Market: By Operating System Analysis

Android

Linux

Others

Smart Eyewear Technology Market: By Application Analysis

Consumer Electronics Fitness and Sports Applications Infotainment and Multimedia Applications Garments and Fashion Applications Multi-Function Applications

Healthcare

Enterprise & Industrial Applications Logistics, Packaging, and Warehouse Applications Other Industrial Applications

Other Applications

