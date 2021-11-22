Global Endodontic Devices Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endodontic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Instruments, Consumables), by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endodontic devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2028. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Growing dental tourism, the prevalence of dental caries, and high dental care expenditure are some of the key growth drivers. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the U.S. dental expenditure was USD 124 billion in 2016 with an increase of 3.3% from 2015.



The role of endodontists has evolved during the past decade due to the introduction of sophisticated techniques and devices in dental practice. According to a research study published by the ADA, the number of dentists in the U.S. is projected to grow rapidly leading to increased procedures in the country.



Many factors contribute to poor oral health leading to dental decay or dental infection resulting in the need for endodontic treatment. The increase in untreated tooth decay, rising consumption of sugar, tobacco and alcohol, lack of good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups, and a lack of fluoridation in water supplies or the use of a fluoride dentifrice, are some of the key factors driving the endodontic devices market. According to the U.S. Oral Health Division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, more than 27% of adults and 20% of children have at least one untreated tooth decay.



Endodontic Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on the type of devices, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Of these, endodontic motors held the majority of market share in 2018, as it is a widely adopted device due to its procedural efficiency

In 2018, dental hospitals held the largest market share of the end use segment. The rise in government funding and reimbursement coverage are some key factors driving the growth.

North America held the largest endodontic devices market share in 2018 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, due to the rise in dental expenditure and number of dental practices

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years due to rising dental tourism and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region

Some of the key market players are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, and FKG Dentaire, among others

Endodontic device manufacturers partner with endodontists to prepare a marketing plan to enhance their marketing efforts. The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) offers such marketing tactics to AAE members helping them gain more access to their target audience.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 List of Key End-Users

3.5 Regulatory Framework & Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 North America:

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia-Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 Middle East

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increased Prevalence of Dental Decay/Infection

3.6.1.2 Rise in Dental Tourism

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Decrease in Government Spending on Dental Care

3.7 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.1.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.7.1.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political & Legal Landscape

3.7.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.3 Technological Landscape

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture



Chapter 4. Endodontic Devices Market: Type Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.1.1 Apex Locators

4.1.2 Endodontic Motors

4.1.3 Endodontic Scalers

4.1.4 Handpieces

4.1.5 Endodontic Lasers

4.1.6 Machine Assisted Obturation Systems

4.1.7 Access Preparation

4.1.8 Shaping and Cleaning

4.1.9 Obturation

4.2 Endodontic Devices Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Endodontic Devices Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 for the Type Segment

4.4.1 Instruments

4.4.1.1 Instruments Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.2 Consumables

4.4.2.1 Endodontic Consumables Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Endodontic Devices Market: End Use Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.1.1 Dental Hospitals

5.1.2 Dental Clinics

5.1.3 Dental Academic and Research Institutes

5.2 Endodontic Devices End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Endodontic Devices Product Market: Segment Dashboard

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the End Use

5.4.1 Dental Hospitals

5.4.1.1 Dental Hospitals, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Dental Clinics

5.4.2.1 Dental Clinics, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Endodontic Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2 Strategy Mapping

7.3.3 Launch of New Products:

7.3.4 Merger and Acquisition:

7.3.5 Geographical Expansion:

7.3.6 Partnerships:

7.3.7 Marketing & Promotions:

7.4 Public Companies

7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

7.5 Private Companies

7.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

7.5.2 Funding Outlook

7.5.3 Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Alliance, Industry Experience)

7.6 Company Profiles

7.6.1 Danaher

7.6.1.1 Company Overview

7.6.1.2 Financial Performance

7.6.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.6.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.1.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6.2 Dentsply Sirona

7.6.2.1 Company Overview

7.6.2.2 Financial Performance

7.6.2.3 Product Benchmarking

7.6.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6.3 Fkg Dentaire

7.6.3.1 Company Overview

7.6.3.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.3.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

7.6.4.1 Company Overview

7.6.4.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.4.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6.5 Septodont

7.6.5.1 Company Overview

7.6.5.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.5.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6.6 Ultradent Products Inc.

7.6.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.6.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.6.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6.7 Coltene

7.6.7.1 Company Overview

7.6.7.2 Financial Performance

7.6.7.3 Product Benchmarking

7.6.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.7.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6.8 Micro-Mega Designer

7.6.8.1 Company Overview

7.6.8.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.8.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.9 Brasseler Holdings, LLC

7.6.9.1 Company Overview

7.6.9.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.9.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6.10 Diadent Group International

7.6.10.1 Company Overview

7.6.10.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6.10.4 SWOT Analysis



Chapter 8. Kol Commentary



Chapter 9. Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3g6ze8