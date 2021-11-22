Outlook on the Online Investment Platform Global Market to 2028 - Featuring GoldenSource, Temenos and InvestEdge Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Investment Platform Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Component, By Solution Type, Deployment Type, By End Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online investment platform market size is expected to reach USD 4,995.4 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Increasing number of High-Net-Worth Individual (HNWI) in various countries across the globe, growing use of crypto currency, and increasing need for digital wealth management are factors driving market growth



Advantages of online investment platform such as easy tracking of investments, and hassle free exploration of new investment opportunities as per convenience, without the need to visit investment firms are factors expected to boost adoption of online investment platforms. Increasing initiatives of government in various countries to promote digitalization, and need for a platform that helps investors to manage funds and investment risks, and measure performance of fund investments using analytic capabilities of the investment platform are key factors driving growth of the global online investment platform market.



Possibilities of technical glitches, concerns regarding security, and reluctance to use new solutions instead of old traditional methods are major factors hampering market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the component segments, the platform segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.5% in the global online investment platform market in 2020.

Among the solution segments, the portfolio management segment accounted for significantly higher revenue share in 2020.

Among the end use segments, the investment management firms segment accounted for significantly high revenue share in the global online investment platform market in 2020. These firms use online platforms to operate simulations and manage risks associated with investments.

The North America market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to presence of large number of solution providers, well-established Fin-Tech industry, and inclination towards using high-end technologies such as Blockchain by firms in the region.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 266.6 Million in 2020, and is expected to account for significantly high revenue share over the forecast period, owing to rapid digitization, and gradually increasing number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) in countries in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Murex, SS&C Technologies, Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos AG, InvestEdge, Inc., Calypso Technology, Inc., Miles Software, Profile Software, GoldenSource, PROFIDATA GROUP, and GlobalData Plc. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

