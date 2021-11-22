Cue Biopharma to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on November 29-December 2, 2021.



The pre-recorded presentation will be available to participants during the conference and on the Events page of the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website www.cuebiopharma.com beginning today, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST. An archived version of the recording will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

